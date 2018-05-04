HEALTH & FITNESS

Runners prepare for Sunday's Broad Street Run

Runners prepare for Sunday's Broad Street Run. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 4, 2018. (WPVI)

There was a steady stream of runners at the Health and Wellness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center picking up bibs and t-shirts before lacing up to run Sunday's Blue Cross Broad Street Run.

For many, like one mother-daughter duo, the 10-miler is their favorite race.

"It's the best race, the crowds, people cheering, the signs," said Yvonne Michael of West Philadelphia.

The people out there, it's always a fun race for me," said John King of Mount Airy.

"It's a lot of energy and I really like the comradery," said Celeste Vaughn Briggs.

For many the race is personal. It benefits the American Cancer Society. With team determination, Gail Strohmeyer is running for her brother.

"It's the people working together for one cause, one common goal," she said.

Ali Ladak of Moss Rehab has some last minute tips - first, stick to what you do, don't change anything, tonight and tomorrow hydrate and rest."

"You've done your last long run, now is time for the body to heal and recover," said Ladak.

Come race day he suggests doing a few planks and side planks pre-race.

"Oh can do it for a few seconds before to warm up the body,"

As for the weather, rain is in the forecast, so do what you can to stay dry.

Abby Leedy of West Philadelphia said, "I'll probably bring a sweater to throw on or a poncho."

Janay Jones of Mount Airy said, "I have no problem with the rain rather than that super-hot, so it's okay with me."

