School classes making prosthetic hands for kids without them

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (WPVI) --Some eighth-graders in New York are getting a lessen in medical technology... And also in helping someone in need.
The students at Mattlin Middle School on Long Island joined the "Prosthetic Kids Hand Challenge."
The organization looks for schools with a 3-D printer and then asks students to *volunteer to make a prosthetic hand.
This one, for the left hand, will go to a child in need.
So far, more than 500 classes in the U.S. and abroad have signed up to help.
A prosthetic made by a medical company costs tens-of-thousands of dollars.
A fully-functional one made with a 3-D printer typically costs under 100-dollars.
"When you think that someone doesn't have a real hand and they're going to get one from us, it would be really cool," remarked student Alexa Plotkin.
"It's just amazing as a teacher and a mom to see the kids so ambitious to do something for someone else.And to stick with it," says teacher Melissa Goscinski.
The group works on the project between classes or at lunch, whenever they have free time.