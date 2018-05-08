HEALTH & FITNESS

Seeking adventure in the Philly treetops

EMBED </>More Videos

Treetop Quest opens: Ali Gorman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 8, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There's an aerial adventure park located in Fairmount Park called Treetop Quest Philly, and as its name would imply, it takes adventure seekers high up into the trees.

The aerial ropes and aerial zip lining course is spread out over four-acres on Chamounix Drive.

"There are five levels, 20 zip lines, and 60 obstacles," said Sara Baggett with Treetop Quest.

According to Baggett, levels one, two and three are for ages 7 and up. The course includes balance beams, tunnels, and a challenging cargo netting. There is also a tightrope, wobbly bridges and zip lines between the treetops.

"You don't have to have any experience zip lining, most of our clients are first-timers," Baggett added.

She also said it is a good confidence builder. But, to tackle the most challenging course, level 4, you must be at least 12 years old.

Baggett said that course takes you up to 60 feet in the treetops. Monkey bars and swinging candlesticks are just some of the daring obstacles.
And smaller kids can get into the fun as well. Treetop Quest Philly offers a "Chick Pea" course for those 4 to 7 years old.

According to Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell, the project was years in the making. She also said that clearing the space actually helped create a healthier environment at the park.

Ott Lovell also said the city's partnership with Tree Top Quest Philly also gives them free vouchers to hand out to the community.

"Which means kids in our summer camp program, from all over the city, they'll be able to enjoy the ropes and zip ling course," Ott Lovell said.

Tree Top Quest Philly opens May 12th.

For more information, visit TreetopQuest.com/Philly

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthphiladelphia newshealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
US panel leaves prostate screening up to men, their doctors
Drug supply firm execs say they didn't cause opioids crisis
Walmart changing pharmacy policies to combat opioid abuse
California judge affirms ruling for coffee cancer warnings
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Driver shot at after honking horn in Feasterville
Child struck, killed by box truck in Hamilton Twp.
Fishtown wedding venue abruptly shuts down
AccuWeather: Another Beauty on the Way
VIDEO: Pollen storm in Millville, New Jersey
Council Rock North High School brawl caught on video
Police: Teen shot at random in Darby, 2 brothers charged
Trump says he's withdrawing US from Iran nuclear accord
Show More
VIDEO: Suspect with assault rifle in Delancey St. shooting
Search for suspected female thief in Toms River
Future of famous Wildwood mural in question
One dead after Chester Co. house fire
Churchville couple fatally stabbed then shot, autopsies show
More News