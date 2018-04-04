EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1892173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sesame street has a new resident - a little girl with bright orange hair. Through her, the show that's tackled everything from reading to race is teaching America about autism.

Sesame Place is the first theme park in the world to receive a very important distinction.The entire staff at the theme park in Langhorne, Bucks County has completed autism sensitivity and awareness training.The completion designates Sesame Place as a Certified Autism Center."As the first theme park in the world to complete the training and become a CAC, Sesame Place is better equipped to offer families inclusive activities for children with autism and other special needs," Sesame Place park president Cathy Valeriano said in a statement.The certification comes at the start of National Autism Awareness Month.Sesame Place opens for its 38th season on April 28th.------