LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Sesame Place is the first theme park in the world to receive a very important distinction.

The entire staff at the theme park in Langhorne, Bucks County has completed autism sensitivity and awareness training.

The completion designates Sesame Place as a Certified Autism Center.

"As the first theme park in the world to complete the training and become a CAC, Sesame Place is better equipped to offer families inclusive activities for children with autism and other special needs," Sesame Place park president Cathy Valeriano said in a statement.

The certification comes at the start of National Autism Awareness Month.

Sesame Place opens for its 38th season on April 28th.
Sesame street has a new resident - a little girl with bright orange hair. Through her, the show that's tackled everything from reading to race is teaching America about autism.



