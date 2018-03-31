HEALTH & FITNESS

Smart socks aim to catch diabetic foot problems early

EMBED </>More Videos

For the millions of Americans living with diabetes, a new tech product offers early warning against the threat of losing a foot or a leg to the disease. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (WPVI) --
For the millions of Americans living with diabetes, a new tech product offers early warning against the threat of losing a foot or a leg to the disease.

"I have very little sensation on the bottom of my feet," explained Marc Fairman, who's type 1 diabetic.

Fairman will never take his feet for granted again. In 2012, he developed a foot ulcer that got out of control.

"I sought several opinions -- surgeons and podiatrists -- and several told me i would probably lose my foot," he said.

For 30 million Americans with diabetes, UCSF surgery professor Michael Conte said it's a very real danger.

"You can imagine if you had a pebble in your shoe, you'd take one step and stop," Conte said. "But if you don't have sensation, you're going to keep walking until you've created a hole in the bottom of your foot."

Fairman opted for months of grueling treatment, and managed to save his foot. Now, his doctor has him beta testing a new product for diabetic foot health: smart socks.
"I don't think i've ever worn white socks with dark pants before," Fairman said.

The socks are the brainchild of Ran Ma, who studied biomedical engineering at Johns-Hopkins University while working in a wound care clinic. She learned one of the earliest ways to spot a foot ulcer before it breaks through the skin is a "hot spot" on the bottom of the foot.

As the body tries to heal itself, the area around the wound becomes inflamed, causing a very localized spike in temperature. Doctors can pick it up with a large infrared thermometer by routinely testing six spots on the bottom of the foot -- and Ma's socks -- called Siren Diabetic Socks -- have invisible sensors woven into the fabric in precisely those six spots.

"When there is a significant temperature difference, you'll see a red spot," Ma said, pointing to the mobile app that shows a diagram of the patient's feet and also gives push alerts whenever the socks sense something out of the ordinary.

Though diabetic patients are told to check their feet every day, that can sometimes be tough.
"Many of these patients, not only do they not feel their feet well, but they also have problems with vision," Conte said. "They may not be able to inspect their feet easily."

Conte said though the socks haven't undergone clinical trials yet, they show promise as a useful tool for early warning -- especially for tech-savvy patients like Fairman, who showed us his new insulin pump, wirelessly linked to a continuous blood glucose monitor.

When they launch later this year, Siren socks will be sold by subscription: $20 a month for ten new pairs of socks a year. They're machine washable and dryable, and contain a small battery that never needs to be charged.

As for Fairman's fashion complaint, Ma says Siren is working on new colors and styles, including crew socks, knee high socks and ankle socks.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthtechnologydiabetesUCSFgadgetsillnessamputee
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Patients stuck with big bills after ER visits
FYI Weekly Wellness Tip: This is how apple cider vinegar can improve your health
Judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning
Mumps cases tied to Wilmington dance events rise
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Violent night in West Philadelphia
Missing 12-year-old girl from Collingswood, N.J. found safe
Police investigate 'vicious assault' on juvenile in Croydon
2 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash
1 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond
Firefighters battle Tioga house fire
SEPTA: Person struck, killed by El train
Show More
Police seek suspect who pushed fisherman into river in Burlington City
AccuWeather: A Sunny Saturday
Ducis Rodgers reports from San Antonio
Source: Temple to replace Dunphy with McKie in 2019
Authorities ID man killed in police-involved in Lehigh Co.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Judge hints he may not allow Cosby quaalude testimony
Church fire investigation on hold amid safety concerns
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
More Video