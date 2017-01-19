HEALTH & FITNESS

Smoke kills more than flames during a house fire
EMBED </>More News Videos

There are more than a million house fires in the US every year and while flames are dangerous, more people are injured and killed by smoke inhalation. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There are more than a million house fires in the US every year and while flames are dangerous, more people are injured and killed by smoke inhalation.

Even a short period of time with limited oxygen can cause permanent damage to the nervous system. And in modern homes, the smoke can have a lethal mix of toxic products.

"Mostly carbon monoxide, but actually also cyanide. In homes that have a lot of synthetic material, rubbers, plastic, foam - when that burns, that can also cause some cyanide poisoning," said Dr. Baruch Fertel.

Smokers are more sensitive to carbon monoxide, because their airways are already damaged by tobacco.

It's never safe to enter a burning home - even if you think you're away from the flames, you can be overcome very quickly by fumes.

Of course, everyone should check to make sure your home has working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecksmokefire
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
NJ. widower counters cancer's emotional damage with poetry
1 in 4 US men have cancer-linked HPV genital infections
Walgreens to pay $200K settlement for allegedly mishandling opiods
Art of Aging: Tips for staying on the job
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Cheers and ceremony: Trump sweeps in for his big day
Spectators flock to D.C. on the day before Donald Trump's inauguration
Mexico says drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman extradited to US
Obama commutes drug, weapons sentences of 11 Pennsylvanians
Police: Protests in Center City to cause delays on Friday
Man dies after altercation with police in North Philadelphia
Man dies after being pinned under slabs of marble
Show More
Pennsylvania gets 4 more months to comply with Real ID law
Inauguration week event schedule
360 view: See the National Mall setup for the inauguration
President Obama shares farewell message
ABC News: NY Jets owner to become ambassador to UK
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Operation 6abc: Save A Life - Smoke detectors
Man dies after altercation with police in North Philadelphia
Your Life: New program to help guide autistic teens through sex education
More Video