HEALTH & FITNESS

Studies reveal new links between gender, breast milk
EMBED </>More News Videos

Doctors are finding not all breast milk is the same. (WPVI)

Doctors are finding not all breast milk is the same.

There's growing evidence, the gender of the baby affects the quality of the milk.

Studies done in Massachusetts and Kenya show mothers produce milk with more fats and nutrients for boys than for girls.

In Kenya, there were also economic differences - in richer families, mothers of sons had more nutrients in breast milk.
For poorer families, that was found in mothers with daughters.

Another study is also looking at how these differences affect growth.

Experts say it's a whole new perspective on the impact of breastfeeding.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Most women get heart screenings too late
6abc Video Chat with Main Line Health
Smoke kills more than flames during a house fire
NJ. widower counters cancer's emotional damage with poetry
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
PHOTOS: Damage from Monday's Nor'easter
Amtrak, NJ Transit service restored after downed power lines
Woman charged with man's shooting death in Manayunk
Photos show fracture in Turnpike bridge connecting Pa., NJ
Part of Center City mural falls on parked cars amid high winds
AccuWeather: Stormy Evening
Show More
Winter nor'easter pounds Jersey shore
Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphia report says
Trump moves to pull US out of Trans-Pacific Partnership
Former President Bush leaving ICU; Barbara Bush discharged
Man dies after being shot in bar fight in West Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Philly police: Man killed after wind blows sign from wall
Woman charged with man's shooting death in Manayunk
AccuWeather: Stormy Evening
Winter nor'easter pounds Jersey shore
More Video