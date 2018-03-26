HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: High cholesterol in young adults undertreated

Study: High cholesterol in young adults undertreated

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Having high cholesterol puts you at a greater risk for heart disease and a new study shows many young adults with dangerous levels aren't getting the right treatment.

The good news is, the word is getting out there and more people are getting their cholesterol checked. But there seems to be a disconnect when problems are found.

About 80 percent of adults are screened, but only 38 percent of people with elevated LDL, or bad cholesterol, are being prescribed a statin medication to lower their levels.

And it seems young adults are the most lacking. Many may be trying to improve their cholesterol with diet and exercise, but adding a statin can help lower the risk for early heart problems.

