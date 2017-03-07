HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Less Americans trying to lose weight

EMBED </>More News Videos

New research suggests Americans are taking a different approach to weight loss, but that may not be good news for the fight against obesity. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
New research suggests Americans are taking a different approach to weight loss, but that may not be good news for the fight against obesity.

Scientists at Georgia Southern University looked at more than 25,000 Americans. They found that between 1988 and 2014 Americans have been gaining more weight.

Even worse, those who are overweight say they're losing interest in weight loss.

The number of overweight people who attempted weight loss in the past year is down 7 percent.
Experts say the drop may be because it's more socially acceptable to be overweight.

------
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckweight losshealth
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Virtua's MedCom system allows dispatchers to respond before 911 call
New study on effects of divorce on kids
Today's Tip: Moves for multi-tasking
Connecting online could make you feel less connected to reality
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
24,000 without power, traffic gridlock due to fire at PECO substation
Train hits bus in Mississippi; 3 dead, unknown number hurt
Major drug bust results in 49 arrests in Chesco
Delco DA announces arrest, conviction of serial child rapist
Mother Divine, leader of religious sect, has died
Family locates 5-year-old boy reported missing in Kensington
Reward climbs to $74k in Jewish cemetery vandalism investigation
Show More
Residents on edge after third kidnap attempt in Del.
Virtua's MedCom system allows dispatchers to respond before 911 call
25 arrested after "pandemonium in Center City"
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
Unlicensed cab driver wounded in W. Philadelphia
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Unlicensed cab driver wounded in W. Philadelphia
25 arrested after "pandemonium in Center City"
VIDEO: Daycare worker pushes girl, 4, down stairs
More Video