Study: Stress might be contagious

Study: Stress might be contagious. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 14, 2018. (WPVI)

By
A new study finds that stress might be contagious.

University of Calgary researchers studied pairs of mice. They submitted one to mild stress then teamed them back up.

Both mice showed the same signs of stress.

The study suggests that stress could be a sign of empathy for those around us.

Researchers say you can avoid catching it by taking a step back when confronted by someone whose stress levels are running high.

