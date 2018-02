Super Meeting: bone marrow donor, recipient meet in Minneapolis

A lot of amazing things happened at the Super Bowl in Minnesota.And that includes the first meeting between Roy Coe, who is a retired railroad worker, and N-F-L rookie Austin Carr, who saved Coe's life with a bone marrow transplant.Carr was a freshman player at Northwestern University when he signed up to become a donor.In 2015, he got the call that he was a match.But Carr told Be-the-Match-dot-org he always wondered who received his bone marrow stem cells."I feel really glad and blessed that I was able to help you, Roy, and it all worked out and brings us here today," Carr said, minutes after their meeting."Like I said, i probably wouldn't be here, if it hadn't been for what you've done," said Coe to his donor.Two and a half years later, Coe is still free of any signs of the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma which threatened his life.The two say they'll stay in contact, and they hope their story will inspire many more people to join the Bone Marrow Registry.Register to become a donor here. See the full discussion between Coe and Carr.