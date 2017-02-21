To Your Health - Week of Feb. 20

There are new guidelines for Americans suffering from back pain. The American College of Physicians says you should turn to techniques like massage or acupuncture, rather than painkillers, for back pain lasting less than three months. For chronic low back pain, the group says techniques like yoga, tai chi, acupuncture should be your first treatment.
"Most low back pain is self-limited. it will resolve within a matter of a few days or even maybe up to a week or two," said Dr. Nitin Damle.
The group says if you need medication, steer clear of acetaminophen, commonly known as Tylenol, because there's little evidence it helps.
Many new moms know about the "baby blues," but what about new dads? A study of 35-hundred men showed two percent experienced depression during their partner's pregnancy. That number jumped to four percent after the baby was born. Researchers believe the increase may be linked to the pressures of being a new parent.
A clinical trial is underway at Philadelphia's Wills Eye Hospital -- hoping to help people with a rare genetic disease. Lebers Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, or L-H-O-N, causes legal blindness. The trial's goal is to prevent vision loss, and recover some sight.
You can watch Ali Gorman's special report on the trial by clicking here, and get more health news anytime at 6abc.com/healthcheck.
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealthcheck
healthhealthhealthcheck