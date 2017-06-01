HEALTH & FITNESS

Today's Fitness Tip: Triple threat

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's today's Fitness tip!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here's today's fitness tip!

Watch more fitness tips:
EMBED More News Videos

Shoshana Vitale shows you how to do the fire hydrant!


----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
healthToday's Tip6abc Fitness Tipfitnesshealth
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Strokes may trigger alcohol consumption
Residents get new health care center in North Philly
Experts: Most people don't need popular thyroid med
FYI Fitness Tips: The math behind tired marathon legs
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Phila. City Councilman critical but stable after stabbing
Teen charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old sister
Prosecutor: NJ teacher made upskirt videos of students
Counterfeit bill makers find way to avoid detection
Mistrial declared in David Creato murder case
Window washer dies after falling from Cherry Hill building
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm
Show More
Veteran receives garden make-over surprise after vandalism
Detectives exposed to substance in possible Cherry Hill overdose
Father charged in 6-week-old son's death in SW Phila.
Teens cause mayhem over holiday weekend in Margate
Vigil held for 14-year-old boy killed in Port Richmond
More News
Top Video
Phila. City Councilman critical but stable after stabbing
Prosecutor: NJ teacher made upskirt videos of students
Counterfeit bill makers find way to avoid detection
Action News Update
More Video