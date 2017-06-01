Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
BREAKING NEWS
Phila. City Councilman critical but stable after stabbing
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Community News
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Visions
Inside Story
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Phila. City Councilman critical but stable after stabbing
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
HEALTH & FITNESS
Today's Fitness Tip: Triple threat
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2059519" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here's today's Fitness tip!
WPVI
Thursday, June 01, 2017 06:21AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Here's today's fitness tip!
Watch more fitness tips:
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1899542" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Shoshana Vitale shows you how to do the fire hydrant!
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
health
Today's Tip
6abc Fitness Tip
fitness
health
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Strokes may trigger alcohol consumption
Residents get new health care center in North Philly
Experts: Most people don't need popular thyroid med
FYI Fitness Tips: The math behind tired marathon legs
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Phila. City Councilman critical but stable after stabbing
Teen charged with attempted murder of 7-year-old sister
Prosecutor: NJ teacher made upskirt videos of students
Counterfeit bill makers find way to avoid detection
Mistrial declared in David Creato murder case
Window washer dies after falling from Cherry Hill building
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm
Show More
Veteran receives garden make-over surprise after vandalism
Detectives exposed to substance in possible Cherry Hill overdose
Father charged in 6-week-old son's death in SW Phila.
Teens cause mayhem over holiday weekend in Margate
Vigil held for 14-year-old boy killed in Port Richmond
More News
Top Video
Phila. City Councilman critical but stable after stabbing
Prosecutor: NJ teacher made upskirt videos of students
Counterfeit bill makers find way to avoid detection
Action News Update
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Community News
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Visions
Inside Story
Live Well Network
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia