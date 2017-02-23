Today's Top Stories
date 2017-02-23
HEALTH & FITNESS
Today's Tip: Strengthening the core
Join Shoshana Vitale with Today's Tip on a move to strengthen the core. (WPVI)
WPVI
By
Wendy Saltzman
Thursday, February 23, 2017 06:13AM
Join Shoshana Vitale with Today's Tip on a move to strengthen the core.
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia