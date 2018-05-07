U.S. & WORLD

Woman goes into shock on flight from Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman goes into shock mid-flight. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 7, 2018. (WPVI)

A woman on a flight from Philadelphia to Cleveland is trying to reconnect with two doctors who were fellow passengers; she says they helped save her life.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ashley Spencer suffers from an auto-immune disease. During the flight, she had an allergic reaction so intense it sent her into anaphylactic shock.

Fortunately, there were two doctors on board who gave her four EpiPen injections to buy her time until she could get to a hospital.

The plane made an emergency landing in Pittsburgh.

Spencer spent the night recovering in a hospital.

She heads to the Cleveland Clinic on Monday to see if she is a good match for new trials related to her chronic illness.

One of the doctors who helped her is from that very same hospital.

Spencer already has plaques she'd like to present to them.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldphilly newshealthcheckdoctorsflight divertedemergency landing
U.S. & WORLD
Miraculous recovery for boy with severe brain trauma
Military dad returns to surprise son on 9th birthday
Water line break floods Carnival Cruise ship
And the most fun state in America is...
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Today's Tip: Preventing Burns at Home
Miraculous recovery for boy with severe brain trauma
Packet Pick-up, Blue Cross Broad Street Run
Runners prepare for Sunday's Broad Street Run
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Temple student found shot to death in apartment
Pizza delivery driver shot in Germantown
Man in car shot multiple times in East Oak Lane
Pickup truck crashes into utility pole on Route 73
Local Idol contestant advances to Top 5, watch performances
Police: Employee stabbed in break room of Center City hotel
Elderly man burned in Olney house fire
More than 100 cats removed from Hatboro garage
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Pleasantly Warm This Afternoon
Water line break floods Carnival Cruise ship
Miraculous recovery for boy with severe brain trauma
Utz recalls some tortilla chips
Winners cross Broad Street Run 2018 finish line
More News