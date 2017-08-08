HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman has swallowed braces wire surgically removed 10 years later

Woman has swallowed braces wire surgically removed 10 years later

Doctors in Australia had to surgically remove dental wire from a woman's small intestine 10 years after she unknowingly swallowed it.

A 30-year-old woman came to an emergency room complaining of severe abdominal pain.

After several episodes, they did a CT scan and noticed a 3-inch long object in her large intestine.

They removed it surgically and discovered it was a wire from the braces she'd had on her teeth more than a decade ago.

The woman has recovered. She says neither she nor her orthodontist ever noticed a wire was missing.

