Woman has swallowed braces wire surgically removed 10 years later

Doctors in Australia had to surgically remove dental wire from a woman's small intestine 10 years after she unknowingly swallowed it.A 30-year-old woman came to an emergency room complaining of severe abdominal pain.After several episodes, they did a CT scan and noticed a 3-inch long object in her large intestine.They removed it surgically and discovered it was a wire from the braces she'd had on her teeth more than a decade ago.The woman has recovered. She says neither she nor her orthodontist ever noticed a wire was missing.----------