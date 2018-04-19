HEALTH & FITNESS

Woman says cancer misdiagnosed because of her weight

Woman says cancer misdiagnosed because of her weight. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

A local woman says she was misdiagnosed because of her weight.

For years, Philadelphia blogger Rebecca Hiles sought answers for a host of medical complaints.

But she was repeatedly told that all of her problems could be solved by slimming down.

All of that changed when she finally met a doctor who looked past her appearance and diagnosed her with cancer.

Hiles said, "It was the first time in my life that I remember having a doctor take me seriously. The first moment that I saw my surgeon that said you have carcinoid cancer and the time that I had surgery was 2 weeks."

Six years after getting that shocking news, the now 28-year-old Hiles is recovered.

And she is speaking out to encourage other women to be their own health advocates.

Her story appears in a recent Cosmo article.

The author says she found many overweight women are getting judged too quickly by their doctors.

