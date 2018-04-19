Woman says cancer misdiagnosed because of her weight

A local woman says she was misdiagnosed because of her weight.For years, Philadelphia blogger Rebecca Hiles sought answers for a host of medical complaints.But she was repeatedly told that all of her problems could be solved by slimming down.All of that changed when she finally met a doctor who looked past her appearance and diagnosed her with cancer.Hiles said, "It was the first time in my life that I remember having a doctor take me seriously. The first moment that I saw my surgeon that said you have carcinoid cancer and the time that I had surgery was 2 weeks."Six years after getting that shocking news, the now 28-year-old Hiles is recovered.And she is speaking out to encourage other women to be their own health advocates.Her story appears in a recent Cosmo article.The author says she found many overweight women are getting judged too quickly by their doctors.----------