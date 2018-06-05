Young men likely to go to extremes for better bodies

A new survey finds many young men are going to extremes to change their bodies.Orlando Health found that more than half the *millennial men questioned used diet supplements, or work out more than 4 days a week for their looks.And they didn't seek a doctor's advice.Researchers say that's especially risky for supplements, which aren't regulated by the F-D-A."There's no guarantee that what you're reading on the label is actually inside that product," says Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, Orlando Health urologist.His colleague, Dr. Sijo Parekattil, adds, "You're thinking about the immediate gratification or the immediate gratification or the immediate needs, and you're not really thinking long-term, and that's where some of the dangers lie."The supplements can interact with other medications, or they can have unknown side effects which may not show-up until years later.