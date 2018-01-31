HOME & GARDEN

445: Philadelphia, suburbs getting new area code

(Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs are getting a new area code.

Beginning Saturday, 445 will be added to the same region served by the current 215 and 267 area codes. That includes parts of Berks, Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery counties.

The code will be assigned to new numbers.

Current phone numbers and the price of calls in the coverage area will remain the same. Calls considered local will remain local calls.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
homephilly newscellphonepa. news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
New Castle Co. landlord facing strict penalties over properties
Family displaced by Frankford house fire
Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
Make-A-Wish provides tree house for girl who is allergic to the sun
What's the Deal: The cost of clutter
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News