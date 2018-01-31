445: Philadelphia, suburbs getting new area code

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs are getting a new area code.
Beginning Saturday, 445 will be added to the same region served by the current 215 and 267 area codes. That includes parts of Berks, Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery counties.
The code will be assigned to new numbers.
Current phone numbers and the price of calls in the coverage area will remain the same. Calls considered local will remain local calls.
