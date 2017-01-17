Aw rats! Philadelphia ranked #1 for rodents

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia is the top city in the country...when it comes to rats.
According to Bloomberg, among 25 of the nation's largest metropolitan areas, Philly came in number one for share of households reporting evidence of mice and rats.
Boston, New York, and D.C. were next on the list.
As for roaches, Bloomberg, citing the government's American Housing Survey (AHS), says Philadelphia is number 13 in cockroach populations.
New Orleans came in number one on that list.
To ease your worries, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA), a non-profit organization, issued these rodent-proofing tips:
- Install door sweeps on exterior doors and repair damaged screens.
- Screen vents and openings to chimneys.
- Seal cracks and holes on the outside of the home, including areas where utilities and pipes enter the home, using caulk, steel wool or a combination of both. Also, pay attention to windows, doors, siding, behind chimneys and underneath the wood fascia for openings.
- Store food in airtight containers and dispose of garbage regularly in sealed receptacles.
- Keep attics, basements and crawl spaces well ventilated and dry.
- Replace loose mortar and weather stripping around the basement foundation and windows.
- Inspect items such as boxes, grocery bags and other packages brought into the home.
- Store firewood at least 20 feet away from the house and keep shrubbery trimmed and cut back from the house.
- If you suspect a rodent infestation in your home, contact a licensed pest professional to inspect and treat the pest problem.
Here are cockroach-proofing tips from the NPMA:
- The best advice for cockroach control is to practice good sanitation: vacuum often and keep a spotless kitchen.
- Tightly cover trashcans and take trash out of the home frequently.
- Seal all entrances around utility pipes and ventilate crawl spaces to prevent moisture buildup. Consider running a dehumidifier in areas such as basements and crawl spaces.