FYI PHILLY

FYI Philly: Toyota - Cool Kitchens

EMBED </>More News Videos

The kitchen is the heart of the home. Karen Rogers rounds up some local trends taking the most popular spot in the house to the next level. (WPVI)

By
The kitchen is the heart of the home. Karen Rogers rounds up some local trends taking the most popular spot in the house to the next level.

Jim Onesti
jonesti@mccannteam.com
The McCann Team
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices I Fox & Roach Realtors
530 Walnut Street
Suite 260
Philadelphia PA 19106
https://www.facebook.com/JimOnestiPhilly

Jennifer Rinella
The Montrose Group

Berkshire Hathaway Fox and Roach Realtors
(215) 287-7650 cell
(610) 520-2719 direct
www.LangeRinella.com
@JennARinella

Carl Becht
Associate Broker

Berkshire Hathaway, Fox & Roach Realtors
431 W. Lancaster Avenue
Devon, PA 19333
carl.becht@foxroach.com

Evan Walton
Addison Wolfe Real Estate
550 Union Square, New Hope, PA 18938
www.AddisonWolfe.com
Related Topics:
homeFYI Philly
Load Comments
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly: Kirna Zabete
FYI Philly: Made in Philly - Hair Stylist
FYI Philly: Blue Sole Shoes and Huntrs.com
FYI Philly: New Workouts
FYI Philly: New Fashion
More FYI Philly
HOME & GARDEN
FYI Philly: Flower Show Preview
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show 2017 and Preview Special
Troubleshooters: Contractor controversy in Bucks County
FYI Philly: Flower Show Preview
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Pepsi cutting 80 to 100 Philly-area jobs, blames beverage tax
Reward grows to $69K in Philadelphia cemetery vandalism
Protesters demand meeting at Sen. Toomey's new office
Suspect sought after women robbed in West Philly
76ers: Joel Embiid out for rest of the season
AccuWeather: Warm Wednesday then cooler temps
Yupping: Yoga meets cupping in new combo class
Show More
Phila. teacher slams school district with crowdfunded billboard
Stocks rise sharply, Dow over 21,000
AP Exclusive: Accountants in Oscar flub off the show
Academy apologizes for in memoriam mistake
NAACP seeks review in Center City building collapse
More News
Top Video
Pepsi cutting 80 to 100 Philly-area jobs, blames beverage tax
Suspect sought after women robbed in West Philly
Protesters demand meeting at Sen. Toomey's new office
Police: Wife killed husband after fight over burnt casserole
More Video