FYI Philly: Toyota - Cool Kitchens

The kitchen is the heart of the home. Karen Rogers rounds up some local trends taking the most popular spot in the house to the next level.
Jim Onesti
jonesti@mccannteam.com
The McCann Team
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices I Fox & Roach Realtors
530 Walnut Street
Suite 260
Philadelphia PA 19106
https://www.facebook.com/JimOnestiPhilly
Jennifer Rinella
The Montrose Group
Berkshire Hathaway Fox and Roach Realtors
(215) 287-7650 cell
(610) 520-2719 direct
www.LangeRinella.com
@JennARinella
Carl Becht
Associate Broker
Berkshire Hathaway, Fox & Roach Realtors
431 W. Lancaster Avenue
Devon, PA 19333
carl.becht@foxroach.com
Evan Walton
Addison Wolfe Real Estate
550 Union Square, New Hope, PA 18938
www.AddisonWolfe.com
Related Topics:
homeFYI Philly
homeFYI Philly