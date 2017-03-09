HOME & GARDEN

Study: Philadelphia has most expensive suburbs in country

A new study by Zillow and Care.com finds that across the country, it costs families far more to live in the city than the suburbs - more than $9,000 a year. But in Philadelphia, it's the reverse.

PHILADELPHIA
A new study by Zillow and Care.com finds that across the country, it costs families far more to live in the city than the suburbs - more than $9,000 a year.

But in Philadelphia, it's the reverse.

The new research says Philadelphia has the most expensive suburbs in the country, compared to its urban areas.

The difference is $13,859 a year.

That's based on parents with two children who own a home.

Most of the higher cost in our area is due to suburban property taxes and mortgage payments.

Homes are typically 500-square-feet larger there in the suburbs.

Child care is only 10 percent more expensive in the Philadelphia suburbs.

