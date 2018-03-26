FYI PHILLY

City's Highest Living: Two Liberty Pencil Point Penthouses

EMBED </>More Videos

This building has been around for decades but the penthouses are brand new. (WPVI)

The iconic Two Liberty now has penthouses in the pencil point of the tower. Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of the city's highest residential living.
The Residences at Two Liberty
30 S. 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homeFYI Phillyfyi homeCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FYI Philly: Broadway Philly's 2018-19 season and the new PARX Casino
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI PhillY: DeNofa's Deli serving up great meats in NE Philly
FYI Philly: Inside the Parx Casino expansion
Watch FYI Philly: Previewing Broadway Philly's 2018-19 Season
FYI Philly: Broadway Philly's 2018-19 season and the new PARX Casino
More FYI Philly
HOME & GARDEN
Easy ways to save water (and money)
Crate and Barrel creates bedding with kids' non-profit
3-D printed homes could end homelessness
Home sales dip more than three-percent
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Eagles DE Michael Bennett in custody, bond set at $10,000
Wife speaks after man charged in Allentown teen case
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Police: Driver led police on chase during snowstorm
School arming students with rocks adds additional security
Upper Darby police seek rape suspect
Hit-and-run crash near Dover leads to drug, weapons charges
FTC confirms investigation of Facebook, company shares plunge
Show More
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
VA secretary Shulkin attends Del. summit amid speculation
Camden police: Mother killed, son injured in stabbing
Storm Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair
Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Fire claims life of 11-month-old boy in Wilmington
Villanova returns to Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59
Storm Daniels' lawyer won't give evidence of alleged Trump affair
More Video