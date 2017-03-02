HOME & GARDEN

'Zombie houses' getting makeover in Collingswood

EMBED </>More News Videos

A unique new program is underway in Collingswood, to fix up houses that were abandoned during the recession. (WPVI)

By
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
They're called "zombie houses" - run down, creepy-looking homes that since the 2008 recession have been slowly deteriorating after owners walked away unable to pay the mortgage.

Ray and Mary Heckman of Harvard Avenue in Collingswood, New Jersey, live across from one of those houses.

"Just look at it, Nora. If we want to sell our house, people come in here, they come across the street and look at it. I think there's been animals in there. There's a hole in the bathroom floor. It's just a scary house," said Ray Heckman.

It's also the first of almost a dozen abandoned houses the borough has been able to take control of through the state's Abandoned Properties Rehabilitation Act and renovations are now underway.

"Under a court order we are able to come onto property we don't own and do the renovation, and then another court order will allow us to sell the property," said Mayor Jim Maley (D-Collingswood).

The work is being done by the nonprofit St. Joseph's Carpenter Society, which has renovated almost 1,000 homes in Camden over the last three decades.

"It's so important that we would actually rebuild our existing homes, bring families back to them, rather than always going out and having to build something new," said Pilar Hogan Closkey, St. Joseph's Carpenter Society.

Collingswood borrowed $1 million to finance the rehab of its zombie houses. The money made when they're sold will pay for the work and help to fix up more houses.

Residents are thrilled with the idea of fixing up the eyesores, which are hard to look at and bring down property values in the neighborhood.

"Every year, every minute, you see it depreciating more and more and more. And it's sad because everyone around here tries to keep their homes nice," said Mary Heckman of Collingswood.

St. Joseph's Carpenter Society is also working on zombie houses in other towns like Merchantville, Gloucester City and Pennsauken. Rehab on the first house in Collingswood should be finished by summer.

"I think anything is better than what you're looking at right now!" said Mary Heckman.

------
Related Topics:
homenew jersey newsreal estateconstructionCollingswood
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOME & GARDEN
FYI Philly: Toyota - Cool Kitchens
FYI Philly: Flower Show Preview
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show 2017 and Preview Special
Troubleshooters: Contractor controversy in Bucks County
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
AG Jeff Sessions recusing himself from campaign investigations
Teenager charged in attack on Chester County woman
Hundreds 'Stand Against Hate' at Philadelphia rally
Pet mix-up: Missing dog adopted by another owner
Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter
Police: Man who walked naked down Del. street arrested
DA: Detective stole cash, drugs before apparent suicide
Show More
New app changing way locals give to homeless
Service resumes on SEPTA's West Trenton Line after fire
Teen pushes nephew to safety, struck by truck in Olney
Officials investigating fatal shooting in Camden
Strong winds: Fans flames in Montco, injures man in Delco
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Hundreds 'Stand Against Hate' at Philadelphia rally
Service resumes on SEPTA's West Trenton Line after fire
Troubleshooters: Help for couple who wants rollaway vehicle replaced
More Video