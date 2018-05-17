Honorary degree awarded to Anita Hill at Rutgers-Camden Law graduation

By
CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
It was graduation day for Rutgers-Camden Law. Justin Vidal from Galloway says students have juggled many responsibilities leading up to graduation. He exclaimed, "To be able to get an education, go to law school at night, and finish in 3 years is super remarkable."

Family and friends applauded their efforts at the ceremony at BB&T Pavilion in Camden. Brandeis Professor Anita Hill received an honorary degree and delivered the keynote address. She told graduates, "challenging the status quo is still risky."

In 1991, Hill's testimony during Clarence Thomas' Supreme Court confirmation hearings drew national attention. Hill accused her former colleague of repeated sexual harassment. Thomas denied misconduct and eventually was confirmed to the Supreme Court. Hill explained, "Courage is not something that happens once in our lifetimes. It's something we live and exhibit in the way we live our lives every day."

Today Hill chairs the Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace created late last year as the #MeToo movement rapidly gained steam. Hill encouraged graduates to make a commitment to social justice.

"Uncertainty prevails only if it can make cowards of us all."

Graduates were excited to hear her speak including Shahidah Williams of Detroit. "Anita Hill is a force. She's a seminal thinker on women's equality and black rights."

Graduate Judy O'Malley added, "She is at the forefront of providing safety and security to people who are afraid to come out and talk about their experience."
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News