Horrifying video shows passengers being flung from Georgian ski lift

Eleven people were injured after a ski lift in the Eurasian country Georgia malfunctioned, flinging passengers off into the snow below. Warning: Some may find this video disturbing. (Yuri Leontyev/Instagram)

Eleven people were injured after a ski lift in the Eurasian country Georgia malfunctioned, flinging passengers off into the snow below.

The horrifying accident happened at the Gudauri resort in the Caucus mountains. In videos taken of the incident, some riders are seen falling into the snow before reaching the end while others were forcibly flung off at the bottom of the lift as the chair rounded a corner.

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing or upsetting.


A local health spokesperson told ABC News that eight of the injured riders were taken to a local hospital, though none suffered critical or life-threatening injuries.

The Mountain Resorts Development Company blamed the malfunction on a faulty rope in the lift system.
