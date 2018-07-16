FIRE

Horses moved from neighboring home due to North Philadelphia fire

North Philly fire displaces horses from neighboring home. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 16, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a house fire in North Philadelphia that caused horses to be evacuated from a neighboring home.

The fire started shortly after 3 a.m. Monday at a three-story vacant home on the 2700 block of North 13th Street.

Firefighters quickly went to work to get an upper hand on the fire. The fire was placed under control around 3:45 a.m.

At least three horses were moved away from another home at the rear of the property due to the smoke.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters battle North Philadelphia fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 16, 2018.


