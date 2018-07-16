EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3770481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters battle North Philadelphia fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 16, 2018.

Firefighters battled a house fire in North Philadelphia that caused horses to be evacuated from a neighboring home.The fire started shortly after 3 a.m. Monday at a three-story vacant home on the 2700 block of North 13th Street.Firefighters quickly went to work to get an upper hand on the fire. The fire was placed under control around 3:45 a.m.At least three horses were moved away from another home at the rear of the property due to the smoke.A cause of the fire is under investigation.------