HOUSTON, Texas --
Police in Houston, Texas found a number of weapons in a man's hotel room just hours before a New Year's Eve celebration was scheduled to take place in the building.

An off-duty Houston Police Department officer encountered a man at the Hyatt Regency Downtown who was acting erratically and belligerent.

The officer called for what's been described as an urgent backup around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when his attempts to subdue the man failed.

Officers arrived on the scene and shortly after found a number of weapons in his hotel room. Investigators also searched his vehicle where they found more weapons.

The man was taken to jail to await questioning.

Our sister station KTRK reached out to the hotel for comment, but has not heard back at this time.

