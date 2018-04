Chopper Six was over the scene of a house collapse in North Philadelphia Thursday evening.Firefighters responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of Germantown Avenue.Authorities say bricks and mortar gave way and crumbled to the ground.There was a report of entrapment, but fortunately, crews found no one in the rubble.Licenses and Inspections are working to determine why the house collapsed.------