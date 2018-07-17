HUMAN REMAINS FOUND

Police: Human remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philadelphia

Human skeletal remains found in suitcase in SW Philly: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m, July 17, 2018 (WPVI)

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials said skeletal human remains have been found inside a suitcase in Southwest Philadelphia.

The discovery was made Tuesday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. on the 2700 block of Ruby Terrace.

Housing authority police made the discovery after neighbors complained of an odor coming from a dumpster.

Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said it appears to be the partially decomposed body of a woman and the body appears to be intact.

Maggots were found on the suitcase.

Police said trash pickup was Monday so they think the suitcase was left there.

Homicide detectives are on the scene.

Police have taped off the scene as they investigate.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for details.***
