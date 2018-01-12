A former elementary school teacher has been indicted for allegedly hiding a camera in the boy's bathroom of a theater camp for purposes of creating child pornography, the New Jersey attorney general's office announced.An indictment against Pitman resident Thomas Guzzi Jr., 38, was unsealed Friday.According to investigators, Guzzi was an advisor and stage manager for youth productions at Winslow Elementary School and at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman.Investigators allege Guzzi hid a camera to record images and videos of the victims using the bathroom at the summer theater camp in 2015.He also allegedly created photos montages and, investigators say, he allegedly created a video with footage of one victim using the restroom edited together with video of him dancing in rehearsals.Guzzi also allegedly created a computer folder for recordings of each individual victim."Guzzi allegedly stalked underage teenage boys for his sexual gratification, using a hidden camera to invade their privacy and capture images that he used to create child pornography," said Attorney General Christopher Porrino.Guzzi was arrested as part of "Operation Safeguard," a child porn sweep conducted in 2016.He was fired from his job as a 5th grade teacher at Winslow Elementary School after his arrest and his teacher license was revoked, the A.G'.s office said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Tip Line at 888-648-6007.------