Injured hunter rescued on Hawk Island in Delanco, N.J.

Watch video from Chopper 6 as rescue crews assist an injured duck hunter on Hawk Island in Delanco, N.J. on December 28, 2017.

DELANCO, N.J. (WPVI) --
Rescue crews worked to get an injured hunter off an island in Delanco, New Jersey.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Hawk Island, located where the Delaware River meets the Rancocas Creek.

Action News is told a man hunting ducks injured his knee when he stepped onto some ice which gave way.

Marine rescue crews arrived at the island and were trying to work out a way to get the hunter off the island.

There was no official word on his condition.
