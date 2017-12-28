DELANCO, N.J. (WPVI) --Rescue crews worked to get an injured hunter off an island in Delanco, New Jersey.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Hawk Island, located where the Delaware River meets the Rancocas Creek.
Action News is told a man hunting ducks injured his knee when he stepped onto some ice which gave way.
Marine rescue crews arrived at the island and were trying to work out a way to get the hunter off the island.
There was no official word on his condition.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps