Rescue crews worked to get an injured hunter off an island in Delanco, New Jersey.The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Hawk Island, located where the Delaware River meets the Rancocas Creek.Action News is told a man hunting ducks injured his knee when he stepped onto some ice which gave way.Marine rescue crews arrived at the island and were trying to work out a way to get the hunter off the island.There was no official word on his condition.