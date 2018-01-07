EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2873399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighter, civilian killed in North Philadelphia blaze. Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel and Mayor Jim Kenney hold news conference on the death of a Philadelphia Firefighter.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2872667" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One civilian dead, another injured and 3 firefighters hurt in North Philadelphia house fire

A Philadelphia firefighter was killed battling a row home fire in North Philadelphia Saturday morning.Lt. Matt LeTourneau, 42, died after a collapse inside the building on the 2200 block of North Colorado Street.Companies had been dispatched around 8:51 a.m. and arrived on the scene three minutes later.While fighting the fire, there was a structural collapse and Lt. LeTourneau became pinned under debris.He was pulled from the home by fellow firefighters and taken to Temple University hospital where he died a short time later.Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said, "He was never alone. The rescue efforts started immediately. Every firefighter and every medic on scene quickly went in to rescue mode and did everything they possibly could."Thiel continued, "Our hearts are breaking, and we are without words."The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Authorities say a person found inside the home also died in the fire. Another person from a neighboring home was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.Two other firefighters were injured and are expected to be okay.The names of those victims have not been released.It was a tragic day that this neighborhood and the entire Philadelphia community won't soon forget."It's so tragic someone lost their life," said Kenneth Walker of North Philadelphia.Lt. LeTourneau was an 11-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, where he was promoted to lieutenant in 2015. He received a unit citation in 2010 and a letter of commendation for his service during the World Meeting of Families in 2015.He was a 1993 graduate of Cardinal O'Hara High School and held an associate's degree in fire science from Delaware County Community College.He lived in Springfield and is survived by his mother, other relatives and friends.Funeral arrangements for Lt. LeTourneau have not yet been announced.------