U.S. & WORLD

Investigators say missing Iowa family found dead in Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say missing Iowa family found dead in Mexico. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

CRESTON, Iowa --
The bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children were found in a rented condo in Mexico on Friday, though it wasn't immediately clear what caused their deaths, according to investigators.

The family was reported missing by relatives in their hometown of Creston, Iowa, earlier in the day, about a week after the family left for vacation. Creston police contacted the U.S. Department of State, and the bodies were found during a welfare check at the condo in Tulum, on the Yucatan Peninsula.

In Mexico, the Quintana Roo state prosecutors office tweeted that the bodies were found in a tourist compound. The office said that "no signs of violence were found on the bodies or in the room," though authorities said it wasn't immediately clear what caused the deaths. Autopsy reports were pending.

Iowa authorities identified the family as 41-year-old Kevin Sharp; his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp; and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna.

Reached Friday, the developer of the condo complex where the deaths occurred declined to comment.

The Creston News Advertiser newspaper in Iowa reported that the family flew to Cancun, Mexico, on March 14. According to her sister, Amy Sharp texted their mother the next day to say they'd reached Tulum, but relatives hadn't heard from the family since then.

The sister, Renee Hoyt, said the Sharps were scheduled to return to the U.S. this week. They were scheduled to depart from the Cancun airport on Wednesday and fly to St. Louis on a non-stop flight. The family had planned to then drive about 200 miles (322 kilometers) to Danville, Illinois, to watch a basketball game Thursday, Hoyt said.

When the family didn't arrive in St. Louis, family members contacted authorities, she said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldiowamexicofamily
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Size of Arctic sea ice second-lowest level on record
Man trapped in car swept away by floodwaters
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
More bodies found at scene of fatal fire earlier this week
DA: Eagles DE Michael Bennett pushed paraplegic woman, 66
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
PennDOT to begin repairing potholes next week
Police investigate double shooting outside Brewerytown restaurant
DA says police shooting in Bristol Township justified
Search for students who rescued man from deadly fire
PECO wires spark underground fire at gas station in Northeast Philadelphia
Show More
Driver seriously injured after striking tree in Talleyville
Villanova 3s shoot down West Virginia pressure 90-78
Firefighter hurt battling Dollar Tree blaze in Delaware
Philly to participate in March for Our Lives event Saturday
Doctor says pledge may have lived if help was called sooner
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
DA: Eagles DE Michael Bennett pushed paraplegic woman, 66
More bodies found at scene of fatal fire earlier this week
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
More Video