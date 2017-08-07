Jeep sought in Center City hit-and-run seen on video

PPD trying to solve deadly hit & run 1337 Race St. Looking for a white JEEP Rubicon. Surv. near scene caught this image @ 3:20 am . @6abc pic.twitter.com/8A0p1GSPty — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 6, 2017

Philadelphia police have released surveillance images of the Jeep being sought after a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday in Center City.Police say the victim, 53-year-old Ann Broderick, was struck just before 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Race Street.Police say the driver sped off after hitting Broderick. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.The striking vehicle is described as a white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a white hard top, black wheel wells and a spare tire mounted to the rear.It will now also have front-end damage, police say.A surveillance camera near the scene caught an image of the suspected vehicle.If you have any information you are asked to contact police.----------