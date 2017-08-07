Jeep sought in Center City hit-and-run seen on video

Jeep sought in Center City hit-and-run seen on video. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 7, 2017. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have released surveillance images of the Jeep being sought after a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday in Center City.

Police say the victim, 53-year-old Ann Broderick, was struck just before 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Race Street.

Police say the driver sped off after hitting Broderick. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The striking vehicle is described as a white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a white hard top, black wheel wells and a spare tire mounted to the rear.

It will now also have front-end damage, police say.

A surveillance camera near the scene caught an image of the suspected vehicle.


If you have any information you are asked to contact police.

