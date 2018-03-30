Judge accused of sneaking into home, stealing woman's underwear

A New York judge has found himself on the wrong side of the law after being arrested on burglary charges that have shocked his neighbors."From what I heard it's a little perverted maybe, and that never makes sense to me," said neighbor William Bloom.Neighbors don't know what to think. Suffolk County judge Robert Cicale, a married father of three young children, is charged with sneaking into a home across the street and stealing the underwear of a 23-year-old woman who lives there with her parents.Investigators say it happened at 9 a.m. Thursday when the young woman was alone."She heard a noise in the house. She saw a male intruder. 911 was called," said Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron.She gave a description of the judge and he was arrested two blocks away."Mr Cicale was found in possession of soiled female undergarments that we believe to be proceeds from the burglary that occurred this morning or a prior burglary at that location," said Cameron.There was no answer at the judge's home Thursday night. Jay Moceri lives a few doors down."I'm not sure exactly what happened, but I don't think it has anything to do with this gentleman grabbing someone's underwear and running out of the house, I don't believe that," said Moceri.Neighbors say the young woman is a recent college graduate and lives with her parents and two siblings. Although the two families know one another it is not clear how well acquainted they are."Talking in the street, I've seen them talk in the street before," said Bloom.Robert Cicale is a graduate of St John's Law School, former legal aid attorney and a former Islip Town Attorney, elected to the District Criminal Court in 2016."He's a family man, he's always outside playing basketball with his kids," said Moceri. "He's always jogging, he's always friendly to everybody in the neighborhood."Cicale is charged with second-degree burglary. He will be arraigned Friday.-----