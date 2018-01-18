A detention hearing was held for Dr. James Kauffman Thursday morning in Mays Landing.An Atlantic County judge ruled that Kauffman must remain behind bars.It was the first time Kauffman physically in court since he was charged with conspiring to have his wife, radio host April Kauffman, murdered.April's daughter, Kim Pack, was in the court room surrounded by supporters. She long believed her stepfather was responsible for her mother's death.Prosecutors say the contract killing took place in May 2012 after Kauffman and Ferdinand Augello, a reputed member of the Pagans, an outlaw motorcycle gang, hired Francis Mulholland, a reported friend of the Pagans, to carry out the crime.April Kauffman was shot to death in the bedroom of her Linwood, N.J. home.Mulholland has since died of a drug overdose.James Kauffman, who was already in an Atlantic County jail following a weapons charge, was recently moved to a corrections facility in Hudson County aftera confidential informant told authorities Augello conspired to have Kauffman killed by members of the Pagans after the doctor's arrest in June.Prosecutors allege Kauffman became associated with the gang members after police say they created a long-running illegal drug operation selling opioids out of the doctor's Egg Harbor Township medical practice.Investigators say the motive for killing April Kauffman was that she threatened to expose her husband's illegal activity.Three other defendants - two of whom were described as low-level participants in the alleged drug operation - were also appearing in court Thursday.Tabitha Chapman was released on her own recognizance Thursday morning.Joseph Mulholland, who is not related to alleged hit man Francis Mulholland, was expected to appear Thursday afternoon.Ferdinand Augello's hearing was also scheduled for Thursday afternoon.------