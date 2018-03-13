Large counterfeit jewelry shipment seized in Philadelphia

Photo Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A large shipment of fake jewelry from Hong Kong was seized earlier this month in Philadelphia, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Tuesday.

If the jewelry had been authentic, it would have had a retail value of about $1.4 million.

The items were seized on March 6 following an investigation that began on February 13.

Officials said they became suspicious of a parcel that was found to contain "various designer brand jewelry of poor quality and packaging."

Photo Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection



Samples were analyzed and determined to be counterfeit, the CBP said.

The parcel contained necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and diamond pendants bearing the names Cartier, Chanel, Bvlgari, and Tous, according to the CBP.

