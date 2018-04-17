LIVE: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport

See live coverage from 6abc.com.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Action News has confirmed one person has been taken to the hospital after a Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport.

The injured person was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

EMBED More News Videos

Southwest plane makes emergency landing at PHL: Sarah Bloomquist and Rick Williams report during Action News at Noon on April 17, 2018.



The emergency landing happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Action News is told Southwest Flight 1380 left LaGuardia Airport in New York City and was en route for Dallas when something went wrong with the plane and it was diverted to Philadelphia International.

The Boeing 737 jet was carrying 143 passengers and five crew members.

Kristopher Johnson on board the flight and captured this photo of the engine upon landing at Philadelphia International Airport.



Images taken from the cabin and posted on social media by several passengers showed what appeared to be extensive damage to one engine of the plane.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the same engine with apparent damage.

EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Passengers exit after Southwest flight makes emergency landing on April 17, 2018.


Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting with the caption "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!"



There was no immediate, official word what forced the landing, which was described as "safe."

The airport released the following statement shortly after 12 p.m.:

Southwest Airlines flight 1380, which departed LaGuardia for Dallas Love Field (DAL) , diverted to PHL because of an operational event. The plane landed safely. No slides were deployed. At this time, passengers are coming down a mobile stairway and are being bussed to the terminal. PHL Flights continue to arrive and depart but passengers should expect delays.

Numerous firefighting vehicles were seen surrounding the jet on the tarmac.

A large amount of fluid, possibly jet fuel, was seen under and trailing behind the left side of the plane.

EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing on April 17, 2018.



Firefighters were seen helping passengers from the plane.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia international airportemergency landingSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Spokeswoman: Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base
Bad gasoline stops Pa. drivers, damages cars
SEPTA bus takes down utility poles, crashes into fence
Alleged drug dealer, 21, charged in Marlton teen's overdose death
Judge rules jury can hear Bill Cosby quaaludes testimony
Man shot 'execution style' while unpacking groceries dies
Police: Man threatened McDonald's workers over vegetable oil
Show More
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
Tax Day freebies and deals
Bridesburg fire displaces 12, including children
Man shot and killed while driving in South Phila.
Embiid, Simmons on top selling NBA jersey list
More News