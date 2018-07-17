London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore

London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 17, 2018. (WPVI)

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. --
Police say a London woman was impaled by a beach umbrella on the New Jersey shore.

The Asbury Park Press reports 67-year-old Margaret Reynolds was at Seaside Heights Monday afternoon when part of the umbrella pierced her right ankle and was driven completely through due to the "force of the wind."

Borough Police Chief Tommy Boyd says fire crews had to use a bolt cutter on the umbrella to free the woman and put her in an ambulance.

Authorities have not released further details on how the woman was injured.

Her current condition has not been released.

