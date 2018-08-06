Lucky, the stolen sick rescue puppy, has been found

Lucky the dog after his return.

By
NEW COVENTRY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A puppy stolen from a store in Chester County has been found.

Lucky was back in the arms of staffers at Diane's Discount Pet Supplies and Adoption Center in North Coventry Township on Monday.

There was no immediate word as to how Lucky was found or who might have had him.

Lucky was stolen around 10 a.m. Sunday. Surveillance video taken inside the store shows a man stealing the rescue dog as he left with a woman and two kids.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Annie McCormick on Action News at 10 p.m. on August 5, 2018.



The main concern was that Lucky is sick with a bacterial infection and needs medicine.

Lucky is a rescue from Tennessee. The adoption center has been in business for thirty years and has placed thousands of pets in loving homes. Because Lucky is sick they had to carefully vet who could adopt him, and there is a family waiting.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsanimal newsdogs stolentheftsurveillance videoNorth Coventry Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News