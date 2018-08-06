Lucky, the stolen sick rescue puppy, has been found

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3890456" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Annie McCormick on Action News at 10 p.m. on August 5, 2018.

A puppy stolen from a store in Chester County has been found.Lucky was back in the arms of staffers at Diane's Discount Pet Supplies and Adoption Center in North Coventry Township on Monday.There was no immediate word as to how Lucky was found or who might have had him.Lucky was stolen around 10 a.m. Sunday. Surveillance video taken inside the store shows a man stealing the rescue dog as he left with a woman and two kids.The main concern was that Lucky is sick with a bacterial infection and needs medicine.Lucky is a rescue from Tennessee. The adoption center has been in business for thirty years and has placed thousands of pets in loving homes. Because Lucky is sick they had to carefully vet who could adopt him, and there is a family waiting.-----