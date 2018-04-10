Man, 21, shot and robbed in Olney

Shooting, robbery in Olney. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

OLNEY (WPVI) --
A 21-year-old man was shot in the back and then robbed in the Olney section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 4800 block of North 5th Street.

Officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk, with loose change scattered around him.

Witnesses say they saw the gunman shoot the man once, then go through his pockets before running away.

The victim is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

