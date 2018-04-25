Man, 21, shot and robbed in Olney; suspects sought

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3324851" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man, 21, shot and robbed in Olney. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 10, 2018.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the back and then robbed in the Olney section of Philadelphia, police say.Police say they are looking for two suspects.Annette Carter of Olney said, "Shot in the back, and then going through his pockets while he's down on the ground that's horrible."It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 4800 block of North 5th Street.Officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk, with loose change scattered around him.Police say the victim was at the wrong place at the wrong time.Philadelphia Police Captain Malachi Jones said, "You figure there are very few people out on the street and there's a possibility people feel they can commit these crimes and get away with them."Witnesses say they saw the gunman shoot the man once, then go through his pockets before running away.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "The shooter was seen leaning over the victim's body and reaching into his pockets so the motive appears to be a robbery."Police say the shooter then took off on foot heading north on 5th.According to police, they got a good look at the suspect, thanks to cameras installed near the scene."Fortunately we have Philadelphia police real-time crime cameras right at the intersection of 5th and Rockland," said Chief Inspector Small.We spoke with some neighbors here this morning, and no one seemed surprised this happened.Sean Bruce of Olney said, "It happens all the time around here. Don't go out here at certain times. Be with friends don't try to get in any kind of trouble."They say gun violence has been a part of their lives for as long as they can remember."I lost a lot of people right here. People have died here and everything," said Patrick Haggerty of Olney.The victim is in critical condition at Einstein Medical Center.Suspect #1 is described as a black male, mid to late 20 years-of-age, 6'0"-6'4", stocky build, beard, wearing a two-toned dark/white hooded jacket, dark colored athletic pants with a white stripe on both legs, and white sneakers.Suspect #2 is described as Black male, 20-25 years-of-age, thin build, thin beard, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants, and dark colored sneakers.Police say do not approach the suspects, they are considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to call------