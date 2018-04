Police have identified the man who was struck and killed near the Oxford Valley Mall in Bucks County.The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Chad Bettinger from Wallingford, Pa.It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 2700 block of East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne.Police say the striking vehicle was found a short distance away at a Wawa on Oxford Valley Road.Middletown police are investigating.------