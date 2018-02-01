Man, 32, shot outside Lincoln High School in Mayfair dies

Shots fired , school on lockdown ... police investigating what prompted a shooting @ Lincoln HS ... @6abc pic.twitter.com/nn1Feo0TwB — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) January 31, 2018

A 32-year-old man, who was rushed to the hospital after a shooting outside Lincoln High School in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon has died.911 calls came in reporting a large fight and shots fired in the school's parking lot around 3:51 p.m.The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds to the leg. He later died from his injuries.Investigators believe the gunman is also an adult man and they are working to find him.The school was placed on lockdown at the time of the shooting. There were two basketball games happening and there were kids inside the gymnasium."I thought they were playing around at first, then my coach came in and he said, 'Get down, they shooting,'" said freshman Makhi Wesley, who was in the weight room.The lockdown has since been lifted.There was no word on the identity of the shooter.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.