Man, 32, shot outside Lincoln High School in Mayfair dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Man, 32, shot outside Lincoln High School in Mayfair dies. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 31, 2018. (WPVI)

MAYFAIR (WPVI) --
A 32-year-old man, who was rushed to the hospital after a shooting outside Lincoln High School in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon has died.

911 calls came in reporting a large fight and shots fired in the school's parking lot around 3:51 p.m.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds to the leg. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the gunman is also an adult man and they are working to find him.



The school was placed on lockdown at the time of the shooting. There were two basketball games happening and there were kids inside the gymnasium.

"I thought they were playing around at first, then my coach came in and he said, 'Get down, they shooting,'" said freshman Makhi Wesley, who was in the weight room.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

There was no word on the identity of the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philly newsshots firedNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 killed in North Philadelphia fire
Vehicle slams into ambulance as medics load patient
3 suspects sought for armed robberies in Upper Darby
Rep. Bob Brady not running for re-election
Kimmel's Guillermo stumps Eagles at Super Bowl Opening Night
Pedestrian struck and killed in Hammonton
La Salle grad, fmr. NBA player Rasual Butler and wife killed in crash
Exclusive: A bird's eye view of Super Bowl security
Show More
Lights, security, warnings ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes trash truck; 1 killed
Prosecutors drop charges against Sen. Menendez in bribery case
Pederson to have Brett Favre address Eagles before Super Bowl
Ducis Rodgers: Eagles are loose ahead of Super Bowl
More News
Top Video
Pedestrian struck and killed in Hammonton
Train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes trash truck; 1 killed
Action News Update
Exclusive: A bird's eye view of Super Bowl security
More Video