Man accused of stabbing Councilman Oh found not guilty

Action News has learned that the man accused of stabbing Philadelphia Councilman David Oh has been found not guilty.Shawn Yarbray was charged with attacking Oh last May.The councilman said he was unloading belongings from his car near his Southwest Philadelphia home when he was stabbed.Councilman Oh spent two-and-a-half hours on the witness stand Tuesday. Oh said he was unloading the back of his SUV when he was attacked. Oh said the encounter lasted 8 to 10 minutes, with the assailant lunging at him more than 10 times with a 5-inch blade that has never been recovered.Oh identified Yarbray by picking him out of a police array of mug shots. Sam Stretton, Yarbray's veteran attorney, maintained that this was a case of mistaken identity and reasonable doubt.And then on Thursday, the defendant, Shawn Yarbray, was found not guilty.------