Man arrested for attempted carjacking and assault in New Castle

Delaware State Police have arrested a man after an attempted carjacking and assault in New Castle.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Dollar General on New Castle Avenue.

An 80-year-old woman was leaving the store when she was confronted by a man, identified as 30-year-old Shawn Hollowood of Buffalo, New York, near her vehicle.

Hollowood asked the woman for a ride.

The woman declined, and Hollowood assaulted her with a box cutter.

Several witnesses who saw the incident came to the victim's aid.

Hollowood fled from the parking lot on foot, and ran into a nearby wooded area.

A few hours later, police responded to a call for a male with self-inflicted injuries in the area of East Avenue in New Castle.

Detectives were able to confirm that the male was Hollowood, and transported him to a local area hospital where he was treated and then taken into custody.

Hollowood faces a number of charges, including Attempted Carjacking and Possession of a Deadly Weapon.

The victim of the attempted carjacking and assault was treated by EMS at the scene for a non-life threatening injury to the wrist.

