Malvern man, 20, arrested for flipping car during Eagles celebration

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have arrested a 20-year-old man for damaging a vehicle while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory Sunday night.

Philadelphia police say the suspect, identified as John Rigsby of Malvern, Pa., was among a group of seven individuals who flipped a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV onto its driver's side door, causing dents and scratches.

John Rigsby

EMBED More News Videos

Some Eagles fans cause damage. Trish Hartman reports during Action News Mornings on February 5, 2018.


The incident was caught on camera around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Walnut Street in Center City.



On Tuesday, Rigsby was arrested and charged with Vandalism and related charges.

EMBED More News Videos

Video captured the moment a Philadelphia Eagles fan did a trust fall off the awning outside the Ritz Carlton in Center City Philadelphia.

PHOTOS: Fans celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win


------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philly newsvandalismCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News