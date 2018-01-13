Man critical after West Philadelphia shooting

Man critical after West Philadelphia shooting. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 13, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in West Philadelphia.

The gunfire rang out on the 700 block of North 43rd Street, near Brown Street around 11:20 p.m. Friday.

Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot once in the back of the neck.

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

