Man killed in stabbing near Temple University ID'd

EMBED </>More Videos

Man killed in stabbing near Temple University. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on January 28, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have released the name of the man who died after he was stabbed following an argument near Temple University over the weekend.

He is William Elliot, 25, of Southwest Philadelphia. Action News learned he is not affiliated with Temple.

According to investigators, Elliot was walking with friends near off-campus housing around 11 p.m. Saturday when the group was approached by the suspect.

There was an argument, police say, and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Elliot in the chest.

Elliot later died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philly newsstabbing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver apparently trying to run people down shot by off-duty officer
Police ID 3 of 4 victims killed in Reading, Pa. shooting
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds Today, Light Snow Tuesday
FBI's deputy director stepping down amid repeated criticism from Trump
Truck flips on NJ Turnpike ramp in Mount Laurel
Philadelphia police say an armed robber managed to strike two cell phone stores in only half an hour.
PATCO train hits utility pole, causes rush hour havoc
Arrest made after tow truck driver killed on Schuylkill Expy.
Show More
Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over
Eagles arrive in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII
Jamie Apody reports from Eagles HQ in Minnesota
Panera Bread recalls cream cheese due to possible listeria
Arrest made after 6 injured in N. Philadelphia fire; arson suspected
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Eagles arrive in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII
Report from hangar where Eagles will land
Jamie Apody reports from Eagles HQ in Minnesota
More Video