Man killed in stabbing near Temple University ID'd

Police have released the name of the man who died after he was stabbed following an argument near Temple University over the weekend.He is William Elliot, 25, of Southwest Philadelphia. Action News learned he is not affiliated with Temple.According to investigators, Elliot was walking with friends near off-campus housing around 11 p.m. Saturday when the group was approached by the suspect.There was an argument, police say, and the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Elliot in the chest.Elliot later died at the hospital.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.